Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.