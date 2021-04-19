Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,362 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 13,385.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Ocwen Financial worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.46 million, a P/E ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

