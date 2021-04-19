Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 12,090 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Wave Life Sciences worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE opened at $6.27 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

