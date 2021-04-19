Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $212,000 Position in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIF stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

