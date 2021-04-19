Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $212,000 Position in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIF stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

