Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LARK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $26.15 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

