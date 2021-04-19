Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $623,019.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,349 shares of company stock worth $8,178,672.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

