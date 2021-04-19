Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

