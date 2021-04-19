Wells Fargo & Company Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

