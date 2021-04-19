Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

WERN stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

