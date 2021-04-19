Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WFAFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

