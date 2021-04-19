Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.20

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 205246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$825.51 million and a PE ratio of 24.66.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

