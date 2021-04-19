Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.20

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 205246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$825.51 million and a PE ratio of 24.66.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.