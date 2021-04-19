Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.77. 4,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

