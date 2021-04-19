William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

