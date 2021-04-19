William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GPN stock opened at $217.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

