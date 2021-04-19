William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GPN stock opened at $217.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.21. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
