WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. WNS reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,715. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in WNS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

