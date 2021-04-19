Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.