Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TAP. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

