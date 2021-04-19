Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 494 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,910 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

