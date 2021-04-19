Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,191,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

