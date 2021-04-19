Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $10,373,921.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $215.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

