Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

