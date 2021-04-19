Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.28% of Resonant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RESN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

