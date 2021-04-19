Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of WKP traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 834 ($10.90). The stock had a trading volume of 96,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,594. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.32. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 851.50 ($11.12).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit