Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.50 ($10.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 834 ($10.90). The stock had a trading volume of 96,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,594. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.32. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 851.50 ($11.12).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.