Wrapped Origin Axie Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be purchased for about $2,451.89 or 0.04466828 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market cap of $556,579.28 and $3,620.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00087587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

Wrapped Origin Axie is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. The official website for Wrapped Origin Axie is axieinfinity.com . Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

