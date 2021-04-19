Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

