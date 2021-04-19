Xerox (NYSE:XRX) vs. Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xerox and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox 3 2 0 0 1.40 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xerox currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 25.81%. Given Xerox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xerox is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xerox and Storage Computer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox $9.07 billion 0.54 $1.35 billion $3.55 7.06 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Xerox and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox 13.35% 11.87% 4.33% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xerox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xerox has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, suggesting that its stock price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xerox beats Storage Computer on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, such as PC and network infrastructure, communications technology, and network administration, as well as cloud and on-server support services. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content; and CareAR, an enterprise augmented reality business that offers live virtual assistance technology focused on modernizing field service, customer support, and other IT Services. Further, the company operates a network of centers that digitize and automate paper and digital workflows; and sells paper products, wide-format systems, and software and IT services. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

