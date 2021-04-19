XMON Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $84,752.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,232.14 or 0.02209890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00280602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00684858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,623.39 or 0.99762795 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.94 or 0.00867967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

