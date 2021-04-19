XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Sells £12,535,000 in Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).
XPP opened at GBX 5,060 ($66.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £993.89 million and a PE ratio of 31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. XP Power Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,976.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,749.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
