XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,485. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $60.36. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,876. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

