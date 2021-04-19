XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $154.00 at Susquehanna

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.04.

XPO opened at $137.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

