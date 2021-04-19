XRP Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.00 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, XRP has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $60.00 billion and $17.68 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.38 or 0.00278382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.68 or 0.00660528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.83 or 0.99998952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.00872102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00183113 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

