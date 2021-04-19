XTRABYTES (XBY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00277870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00027130 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027731 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

