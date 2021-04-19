YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 100,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

