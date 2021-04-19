YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 172.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

