Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 652,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $158.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

