Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,263. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

