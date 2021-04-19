Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.72. The stock had a trading volume of 628,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.