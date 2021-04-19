Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Moderna posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25,644.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $16.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $8.54 on Friday, reaching $162.27. 234,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,483,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,638,641.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock valued at $830,534,677. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

