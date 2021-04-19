Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 3,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.