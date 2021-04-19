Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.00. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $48.31. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $765.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. QCR has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.