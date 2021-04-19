Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,746. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $54,379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,671. Semtech has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

