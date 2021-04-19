Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,746. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $54,379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,671. Semtech has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit