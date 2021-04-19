Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.42 Million

Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $368.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.69 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $416.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 1,631,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 206,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.