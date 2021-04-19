Zacks: Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

