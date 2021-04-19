Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.61 Million

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce sales of $24.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $24.63 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $123.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.60 million to $130.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $223.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 1,327,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,621. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $437.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

