Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.80. 397,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,018,641. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

