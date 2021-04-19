Zacks: Analysts Expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,481. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

