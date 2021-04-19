Zacks: Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.67. Perficient posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $64.73 on Monday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

