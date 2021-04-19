Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 2,714,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

