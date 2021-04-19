Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 24,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,432. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in MacroGenics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

