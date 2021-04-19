Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $13.64 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $330.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.